Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873773 ISIN: US8606301021 Ticker-Symbol: 2SI 
Frankfurt
21.03.23
08:01 Uhr
53,00 Euro
+2,00
+3,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,0056,0022:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROTHENA
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC45,030+0,24 %
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP53,00+3,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.