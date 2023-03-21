Anzeige
Lumina Datamatics, Inc.: Lumina Datamatics to Participate at the London Book Fair

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions, announced that it will be exhibiting at the London Book Fair which takes place from 18-20 April 2023 at Olympia London, UK.

As a leading content and technology solutions provider, Lumina Datamatics offers a wide range of services to publishers, content creators, and enterprises worldwide. The company's solutions help clients streamline content creation and management processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

At the London Book Fair, Lumina Datamatics will showcase its comprehensive range of services, including Journal Management, Accessibility, Rights and Permissions, Content Development, Onshore and Offshore Editorial Services, and more.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, "We are excited to be a part of the London Book Fair, one of the biggest events in the publishing industry. Our participation reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to publishers. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, authors, and publishers and updating them on our latest innovations".

Attendees of the London Book Fair can visit Lumina Datamatics at Stand 3B19 for more information on the company's services and solutions. To pre-book the meeting, visit the company website, www.luminadatamatics.com.

About Lumina Datamatics
Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process - from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3000 professionals across the UK, Germany, United States, Philippines, and India.

Media Contact
Jamie Israel, VP Marketing
Email: Jamie.israel@luminad.com
Phone: 848-200-6188


