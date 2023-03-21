Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise total proceeds of up to C$2,000,000. The Private Placement will consist of 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit (each a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from closing at a price of $0.40.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub said: "Following the Waybridge acquisition, this financing will allow the Company to move forward aggressively to capitalize on immediate opportunities on revenue growth, shorten timelines to profitability. With a now diversified base of paying customers - including leaders in key markets - and more than 100 companies exchanging information on the platforms, we believe the Company will realize rapid network effects for the Company's products and services."

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All shares issued under the Private Placement will bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company will pay finder's fees in connection with Private Placement as permitted by applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSXV.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@Minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers.

