LA Kings Partner With Children's Hospital Los Angeles to "Make March Matter"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / To raise awareness and funds for children's health, AEG's LA Kings partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to support its 8th annual region-wide fundraising campaign Make March Matter.

On March 13, 2023, LA Kings players Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, Phil Danault, Alex Iafallo, Kevin Fiala and Gabe Vilardi, joined mascot Bailey to surprise patients at CHLA with an in-person visit and toys and gifts from the team. In addition to the visit, the Kings also hosted a blood drive at the LA Kings CHLA Blood Donor Center in Los Angeles, CA.

"We are honored to partner with CHLA to once again showcase the importance of children's health during Make March Matter," said Jen Pope, SVP of Community Relations and Hockey Development at the LA Kings. "It is an incredibly important initiative that allows us to give back and ensure that the hospital has the ability to provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care."

Additionally, the team organized a special Make March Matter ticket offer for fans. For every ticket purchased in March through Fevo.com, $5 dollars were donated towards CHLA's Make March Matter initiative.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter is an annual campaign that unites businesses and the community in support of children's health and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Shop, dine or participate in an event with a participating partner and funds will be donated to help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care. To donate or to learn more about Make March Matter, please click here.

LA Kings Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty meet with patients and their families at CHLA.

