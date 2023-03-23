Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - CasinoWhat, an innovative media network in Malaysia, has published reviews of 10 newly licensed online casino platforms in Malaysia. CasinoWhat's team of experts conducted rigorous testing, research, evaluation, and comparison in the effort to ensure these reviews are reliable and informative.





CasinoWhat's official website is now a hub of information for avid readers seeking to stay up-to-date with the latest information on online casinos in Malaysia. The platform evaluates online casinos based on criteria such as payment methods, promotions, customer support, and game selection.

Every year, CasinoWhat recognizes the trusted casinos and games in Malaysia through reviews on casinowhat.org and BD88 has been recognized as the Trusted Online Casino Operator of the Year for 2022 in Malaysia. "Just like our players, we expect nothing less than excellence across the entire industry," said Mr. Michael from CasinoWhat.

CasinoWhat strives to empower online casino players with the knowledge users need to make informed decisions and enjoy a safe and potentially rewarding online gambling experience.

About CasinoWhat

CasinoWhat was founded in 2018 as a leading review website for online casinos in Malaysia. It provides accurate and comprehensive information about online casinos to help players make informed decisions.

CasinoWhat's team of experts is passionate about the online casino industry and has years of experience in the field. The team understands the importance of security, fairness, and transparency in online gambling and strive to ensure that all reviewed casinos meet these standards.

Transparency and honesty inform CasinoWhat's goal of providing unbiased reviews and comparisons of online casinos to help players make informed decisions and avoid scams.

