Southwire Named Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com

For the fourth consecutive year, Southwire has been recognized as a Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com.

The mission of DiversityJobs is to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace by creating a space for diversity-minded employers to engage the best and brightest diverse talent, and the company's annual Top Diversity Employers list seeks to recognize organizations that are taking active steps to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

"At Southwire, we value each of our team members - The People Behind the Power - and recognize the importance of diverse perspectives, beliefs, skill sets and ideas," said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president and Chief People & Culture Officer. "Our four key values are empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion; to uphold these values and achieve our organizational goals, we must attract and retain diverse talent, embrace our differences and work together."

Southwire is one of only 34 companies in the Manufacturing and R&D category to top the list in 2023. This achievement is made possible through the company's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts and inclusive recruitment practices, which combine to create a workplace where different backgrounds and perspectives support positive relationships and collective success.

"Being named a Top Diversity Employer aligns greatly with Southwire's recruitment efforts, as we continue to mature and accelerate our DEI strategy," said Sharita Spruill, director of Talent Acquisition. "Southwire continues to increase efforts to become an employer of choice through a variety of activities, including external partnerships, Giving Back, talent development and increasing investments within our Employee Resource Groups."

Dating back to 2014, Southwire's six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) - Women's Network, Spectrum, NEXTgen, T.E.A.M., Veterans Network and ALLIED - provide opportunities for team members to connect and drive Southwire's DEI mission forward. This empowers the company to build a culture that recognizes and celebrates the value of diverse backgrounds, equity in opportunity, and inclusivity in action.

"This recognition is a testament to Southwire's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Cara Herzog, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Our team members are the foundation of our culture, and we believe an inclusive and diverse workforce strengthens our ability to be generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond."

