Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.03.2023 | 16:38
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southwire Named Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Southwire

Southwire, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

For the fourth consecutive year, Southwire has been recognized as a Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com.

The mission of DiversityJobs is to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace by creating a space for diversity-minded employers to engage the best and brightest diverse talent, and the company's annual Top Diversity Employers list seeks to recognize organizations that are taking active steps to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

"At Southwire, we value each of our team members - The People Behind the Power - and recognize the importance of diverse perspectives, beliefs, skill sets and ideas," said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president and Chief People & Culture Officer. "Our four key values are empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion; to uphold these values and achieve our organizational goals, we must attract and retain diverse talent, embrace our differences and work together."

Southwire is one of only 34 companies in the Manufacturing and R&D category to top the list in 2023. This achievement is made possible through the company's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts and inclusive recruitment practices, which combine to create a workplace where different backgrounds and perspectives support positive relationships and collective success.

"Being named a Top Diversity Employer aligns greatly with Southwire's recruitment efforts, as we continue to mature and accelerate our DEI strategy," said Sharita Spruill, director of Talent Acquisition. "Southwire continues to increase efforts to become an employer of choice through a variety of activities, including external partnerships, Giving Back, talent development and increasing investments within our Employee Resource Groups."

Dating back to 2014, Southwire's six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) - Women's Network, Spectrum, NEXTgen, T.E.A.M., Veterans Network and ALLIED - provide opportunities for team members to connect and drive Southwire's DEI mission forward. This empowers the company to build a culture that recognizes and celebrates the value of diverse backgrounds, equity in opportunity, and inclusivity in action.

"This recognition is a testament to Southwire's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Cara Herzog, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Our team members are the foundation of our culture, and we believe an inclusive and diverse workforce strengthens our ability to be generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond."

To explore career opportunities with Southwire, please visit careers.southwire.com. To learn more about Southwire's DEI initiatives, please visit the company's website at www.southwire.com/dei.

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745458/Southwire-Named-Top-Diversity-Employer-by-DiversityJobscom

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.