Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Miramis") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 9, 2023 (the "Initial News Release"), the Company completed its acquisition of Merritt Mining Resources Corp. ("Merritt"), a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties, with an option to purchase certain mineral claims known as the Nicola East Mineral Property located in British Columbia.

Further to the Initial News Release, Miramis completed the three-cornered amalgamation contemplated under the amalgamation agreement dated February 22, 2023 (the "Agreement") among Miramis, Merritt and 1401700 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Miramis, whereby Subco and Merritt amalgamated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), to form one corporation under the name "Miramis Holdings Corp." as a wholly owned subsidiary of Miramis (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,726,001 common shares in the authorized share structure of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share to the former Merritt shareholders. Following the Transaction, the Company may also issue up to 13,265 Shares to the holders of certain common share purchase warrants of Merritt upon the valid exercise of such warrants, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, including the receipt by the Company of the requisite consideration therefor.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Damien Good as Corporate Secretary of the Company and Jeremy Hanson as Vice President of Exploration of the Company.

Miramis' Chief Executive Officer Morgan Good, stated: "We are pleased to complete this three-cornered amalgamation with Merritt and acquire the option to the Nicola East Project near Merritt, B.C. With it, the acquisition also brings a great group of shareholders and positions Miramis well for the Company's future development."

