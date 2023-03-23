Bridgepoint and Porsche SE continue their support and investment for Umovity and PTV Logistics by strengthening the financial structure of these two distinct groups with new leadership appointments.

Umovity and PTV Logistics, along with backers Bridgepoint, the quoted private assets growth investor, and Porsche Automobile Holding SE ("Porsche SE") and their advisory board, announced today further investment through strengthening the financial structure of these two distinct groups by designating new appointments.

Karsten Koelsch is appointed the new group CFO focusing on financial consolidated reporting and solidifying finance, IT, legal/compliance, and procurement into two strong groups. Karsten brings 30 years of leadership experience in Finance and Accounting including most recently CFO of Ahlers AG, and Hugo Boss USA.

is appointed the new group CFO focusing on financial consolidated reporting and solidifying finance, IT, legal/compliance, and procurement into two strong groups. Karsten brings 30 years of leadership experience in Finance and Accounting including most recently CFO of Ahlers AG, and Hugo Boss USA. Tom Grutzmann is appointed the Umovity CFO. He will be operating primarily from the U.S. Tom brings over 18 years of multi-national financial and accounting experience, most recently as CFO for Teralytics AG, and Regional CFO for Audatex Schweiz, GmbH.

is appointed the CFO. He will be operating primarily from the U.S. Tom brings over 18 years of multi-national financial and accounting experience, most recently as CFO for Teralytics AG, and Regional CFO for Audatex Schweiz, GmbH. Etienne Marinus is appointed to Head of Finance for PTV Logistics. He will be operating primarily from Germany. Etienne has over 12 years of experience. He joined the organization in November 2022. Most recently he worked at TomTom as controller and at PwC as Audit Manager.

Abbas Mohaddes, Chairman of the Advisory Board, said, "The opportunity to further strengthen our financial structure is an imperative step for our accelerated growth in mobility and logistics markets worldwide. We have made significant progress in establishing two distinct and strong groups and these appointments are fully aligned with our growth-oriented vision. We wish Johannes Klutz all the best and thank him for his diligent work and contributions to the organization during a period of transformational acquisition and strategic reorganization."

Christian U. Haas, Umovity CEO, commented, "I am excited about the forthcoming opportunities and very much looking forward to working with the expanded financial team as we continue to grow the Umovity business and our mission to provide the best mobility for humanity through advanced technology."

Steven De Schrijver, PTV Logistics CEO, added, "Establishing a robust financial structure is very important at PTV Logistics as we grow and scale with our exceptional optimization tools, that meet and exceed the expectations of the global logistics marketplace. I am looking forward to working closely with the appointed team."

ABOUT Umovity (PTV Mobility Econolite)

Umovity is the unified brand for Econolite and PTV Group mobility products and services. By uniting the global market leaders for end-to-end traffic management and transportation technology, Umovity takes a holistic approach to provide safer, smarter, and more sustainable Mobility for Humanity. The combination of best-in-class solutions for intelligent traffic management systems, cloud-based adaptive traffic control, real-time traffic management software, controllers, cabinets, and sensor products by Econolite, and simulation and predictive modelling software by PTV enables innovators and decision makers in politics, municipalities, and industry to shape smart and livable communities, multimodal mobility, as well as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV). For more information, visit www.umovity.com.

ABOUT PTV Logistics (PTV Logistics Conundra)

PTV Logistics is a leading global software company for planning, calculating, and optimizing transport logistics to save time and costs. With more than 40 years of experience and record-breaking algorithms in route planning and tour optimization, the software empowers logistics companies to realize the theoretical savings potential of route planning automation in practice. For more information, visit https://company.ptvgroup.com/en-us/logistics.

ABOUT Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group, PLC, is the world's leading quoted private assets growth investor focused on the middle-market with over €30 billion AUM and a local presence in the US, Europe, and China. Bridgepoint specializes in private equity and private credit and invests internationally in five principal sectors Advanced Industrials, Business Financial Services, Consumer, Healthcare, and Technology.

