WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 
23.03.2023 | 18:26
Re:NewCell AB: Update - Renewcell 1 Estimated to be Back in Full Operation Within Two Weeks

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Following the fire that occurred in the shredding area at Renewcell 1 yesterday, work to assess and repair the damage has started. The company's initial assessment is that the clean-up and repair work is expected to be completed within approximately two weeks. Some limited production will be possible during this period.

The fire started shortly before 14.00 on Wednesday and was extinguished shortly after the emergency services arrived at the site. All employees are safe and nobody was injured.

The fire was contained within the shredding area of the plant and caused damage to one of the three shredder units and one filter unit, both of which will be repaired.

The damage was limited thanks to the proper functioning of on-site fire prevention and mitigation measures. An assessment of the need for any additional fire safety measures is ongoing.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
press@renewcell.com
+46 70 590 32 04

Attachments

Update - Renewcell 1 estimated to be back in full operation within two weeks

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745491/Update--Renewcell-1-Estimated-to-be-Back-in-Full-Operation-Within-Two-Weeks

