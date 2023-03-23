ZetrOZ Systems: ZetrOZ to Showcase sam Medical Technology at the RMATA 2023 Annual Clinical Symposium

CEO George K. Lewis to make a presentation on sustained acoustic medicine and review the sam technology at the healthcare conference.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / ZetrOZ Systems will present and exhibit its sam® X1 and 2.0 devices at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Trainers' Association's (RMATA) 2023 Annual Clinical Symposium to be held at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, CO, March 23-26.

On Friday, March 24, Founder and CEO George K. Lewis will make a presentation on sustained acoustic medicine (sam) and highlight the sam® 2.0 and sam® X1 units, beginning at 2:30 p.m. MDT.

ZetrOZ will also be part of the Educators Roundtable and the Career Enhancement meetings on March 23 and a presentation in the Secondary Schools roundtable room on March 24. It will show the sam® X1 and 2.0 units to the Athletic Trainers and sports medicine physicians at the event.

ZetrOZ will demonstrate how the sam units can help patients supercharge their injury-healing process. The long-duration soft-tissue repair ultrasound device provides healthcare professionals with a proven method of accelerating and enhancing soft tissue healing.

"Sustained acoustic medicine is a powerful complement to the care that sports medicine doctors and athletic trainers provide," Lewis said. "With a track record of effectiveness in dozens of clinical studies and hundreds of thousands of cases, our cellular activating ultrasound device gives healthcare professionals another way to help their patients."

The sam® X1 and 2.0 units soft tissue treatment devices are the only FDA-cleared, drug-free, and non-invasive wearable ultrasound units of their kind approved for daily home use. Their low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound treatment expedites the injury healing process and is clinically proven by over 30 studies to reduce joint pain, treat pain and improve function.

With support from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and other reputed health organizations, ZetrOZ Systems has researched and developed sustained acoustic medicine technology into a powerful, non-invasive alternative to invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication.

"Simply the most versatile regenerative pain relief ultrasound device treatment for soft tissue injuries and joint arthritis," Lewis said. "It generates soft tissue healing in the comfort of home."

Sustained acoustic medicine is a low-intensity, long-duration, daily ultrasound treatment that can reduce the need for pain medication and surgery. Using mechanobiological technology, sam® increases blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. The result is more rapid healing and reduced pain.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

To learn more about ZetrOZ, visitzetroz.com.

