Three Rivers, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Timber Cannabis Co. celebrated its move to their permanent dispensary location in Three Rivers, MI, by donating $10,000 to local community non-profits. This recreational dispensary is now open to the public at 691 S US Hwy 131, Three Rivers, IN 49093, and excited to serve more of the Michigan market.





Whenever a customer visited the dispensary and made a cannabis purchase, they could vote by dropping a gold coin in one of the non-profit's jars, Three Rivers Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Patriot's Garage, and Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority. The group with the most votes (Three Rivers Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services) received $5,000, while each other business received $2,500.

"Thanks to [Timber Cannabis Co.], we were able to purchase high-quality new appliances for our Hillmann House Shelter. As you can imagine, with nearly 200 houseguests passing through our doors each year, our appliances take quite a beating. Your timely donation of $5000 allowed us to replace our refrigerator, washer, and dryer," said McKenna Huffstutter and Deborah Hackworth, Co-Executive Directors, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services.

"When Julie and I founded Timber and set out to form our vision, being easy to do business with was our main priority," said Scott Moorehead, Owner/CEO of Stash Ventures, LLC, a parent company of Timber Cannabis Co." We accomplish this in three ways: First, we find the best quality product and offer it at a fair price. Second, we have a comfortable atmosphere that caters to all levels of experience with marijuana. And finally, we invest in the most knowledgeable and friendly staff in the cannabis industry." Julie Moorehead, Owner and Director of Philanthropy added, "Plus a little something special about Timber is our passion when it comes to giving back to our communities, and we are excited to bring all of this to Three Rivers."

Megan Kucks, Timber Three Rivers General Manager stated, "We are all incredibly eager to grow and engage with our Three Rivers family in this storefront. With the opening of Timber Cannabis Co. Three Rivers, we aim to focus our expertise in engaging each guest with product recommendations backed with our extensive marijuana knowledge. We take each of our guests' needs and requests in a personalized setting and know that our community will find trust in Timber. Additionally, we are excited to engage with local businesses to create unique event opportunities. At the heart of Timber, we find community stewardship front and center. The team is looking forward to branching out and fulfilling areas in need in the form of volunteerism, as well as financial compensation with participating local non-profits. Our goal here at Timber Three Rivers is to become an integral and synergistic part of our Three Rivers community from the roots up."

Timber Cannabis Co. has five active dispensaries and will open another in Mt. Pleasant, MI later this year.

About Timber Cannabis Co.

Timber Cannabis Co. was founded in 2019 to bring quality marijuana to Michigan consumers. They cultivate what they sell and only offer what they love. Timber is here to make it easy for customers to purchase and enjoy cannabis, and they have eliminated the barriers that keep most people from reaching that goal.

