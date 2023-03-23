Universal EV Chargers LLC Launches Cutting-Edge Software for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Universal EV Chargers LLC, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new software for EV charging stations.

The software, which has been in planned rollout to thousands of charging points, has been in continuous improvement for over two years. It provides an easy-to-use platform for EV drivers to access and pay for charging services. It features a user-friendly interface, real-time data reporting, and the ability for drivers to reserve a charging spot, participate in the loyalty program, etc ahead of time. For charging station operators, it provides site management, revenue share mechanism, customizable dynamic pricing options, integration to third-party systems, real-time monitoring and reporting etc.

"We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing software to the EV charging industry," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers LLC. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that meets the needs of both EV drivers and charging station operators, and we believe this software is the key to unlocking the full potential of electric mobility."

The software is OCPP compliant and compatible with all major EV charging station brands and can be integrated with existing hardware to provide a seamless user experience. It also includes advanced features such as predictive maintenance, remote asset monitoring, etc

"We are committed to delivering the highest-quality charging services to our customers, and this software is a crucial component of that mission," said Shwet Shah, Head of Operations at Universal EV Chargers. "We believe it will revolutionize the way people think about EV charging and help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable transportation future."

The software is available for licensing and subscription immediately, and Universal EV Chargers LLC is currently accepting orders from interested customers.

For more information, please visit www.UniversalEVcharing.com or contact Megha Thacker at +1 (214) 842-6721.

