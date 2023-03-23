Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company"), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The release will be available on the Company's website under the "Investors" section.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710.

