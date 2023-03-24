With a vision to bring revolutionary changes in the forex industry and the lives of retail traders, FundedNext, the technologically enhanced prop trading firm founded by NEXT Ventures, has served more than 80,000 global retail traders within one year and was awarded the title of "Best New Prop Trading Firm in 2022" by The Global Economics.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - FundedNext has been awarded as the "Best New Prop Trading Firm in 2022" for its exceptional features, including easy access to trading funds, and a seamless 24/7 client experience. Syed Abdullah Jayed, the CEO of FundedNext, exclaims, "The global award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our tireless dedication to our traders. It motivates us to continue our journey of changing the lives of millions of traders globally." This award is yet another noteworthy milestone in FundedNext's growth and establishment as a world-leading prop firm.

Launched on March 18, 2022, FundedNext has been assisting international retail traders with funding capital and a risk-free trading opportunity. In just one year, the company has successfully disbursed more than $22 million in payouts to thousands of funded traders.





Syed Abdullah Jayed reflects on the year and the significant recognition that FundedNext has received from trading communities. He states, "The appreciation from the global traders' communities is a momentous achievement for us. It indicates that our vision of empowering traders worldwide is finally coming to fruition." Jayed, who emphasizes the company's commitment to changing traders' lives through innovative funding models and cutting-edge technology, has been recognized as the "Best Young CEO of 2022" by The Global Economics in the prop trading industry.

The involvement of FundedNext has had a significant impact on the community of prop traders. Since March 18, 2022, the company has onboarded global traders of forex, indices, and commodities, and empowered them with up to $200,000 in funding capital for success. They offer easy access to the most efficient funding models and a robust, user-friendly platform.

Abdullah Jayed and his team believe in offering top-notch product experiences and exceptional customer service to the trading community, and they have successfully established themselves as a thriving entity in the prop firm industry. Furthermore, the firm's unyielding commitment to quality will pave the way for a prosperous future for the company.

Company info: FundedNext, a subsidiary of NEXT Ventures, operates from registered offices in the UAE, USA, and Southeast Asia. Visit https://www.fundednext.com for more information, and contact support@fundednext.com for inquiries. Follow FundedNext on Instagram and Facebook.

