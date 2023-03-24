Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 ISIN: BE0974386188 Ticker-Symbol: 86C 
Frankfurt
23.03.23
08:17 Uhr
6,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,24008:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2023 | 07:22
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Invitation to the Annual and an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Press release - regulated Information

Ghent, March 24, 2023(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders meetings, to the annual shareholders meeting and an extraordinary shareholders meeting that will be held on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Belgian Time) at the Company's seat.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by voting by mail form or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions with respect to the agenda items of the shareholders meetings in writing, before the shareholders meetings. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfil the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders meetings can be consulted on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Biotalys_persbericht 24 maart 2023_uitnodiging aandeelhoudersvergadering (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f320353-dd7c-4a15-9c83-717e96d7d761)
  • Biotalys_press release 24 March 2023_invitation shareholders meeting (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab45699e-c9bc-4a2d-b16f-92eee4cdb507)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.