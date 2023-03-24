Biotalys NV: Invitation to the Annual and an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Press release - regulated Information

Ghent, March 24, 2023(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders meetings, to the annual shareholders meeting and an extraordinary shareholders meeting that will be held on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Belgian Time) at the Company's seat.



Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by voting by mail form or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions with respect to the agenda items of the shareholders meetings in writing, before the shareholders meetings. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfil the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders meetings can be consulted on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

