Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Achtung: Jüngst fast Kursverdopplung an einem Tag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2023 | 08:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (62/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJFN) due to an ordinary
dividend of NOK 8.25, gross return futures in Novo Nordisk A/S ser. B (NOVOB)
due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 8.15, gross return forwards in Nordea Bank
Abp (NDAFI) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.80, gross return
futures/forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDASE) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
8.94, gross return futures/forwards in SKF AB ser. B (SKFB) due to an ordinary
dividend of SEK 7.00, gross return forwards in Metsa Board Oyj (METSB3) due to
an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.58, gross return forwards in TietoEVRY Oyj
(TIE1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.73, gross return futures in
Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 16.77. The re-calculation
is effective from the ex-date, March 24, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" or "Q" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128930
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.