NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (62/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJFN) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 8.25, gross return futures in Novo Nordisk A/S ser. B (NOVOB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 8.15, gross return forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.80, gross return futures/forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDASE) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.94, gross return futures/forwards in SKF AB ser. B (SKFB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00, gross return forwards in Metsa Board Oyj (METSB3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.58, gross return forwards in TietoEVRY Oyj (TIE1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.73, gross return futures in Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 16.77. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 24, 2023. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" or "Q" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128930