Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries UCITS ETF: Horizon Kinetics Launches Inflation Beneficiaries UCITS ETF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Horizon Kinetics LLC announced the launch of the Inflation Beneficiaries UCITS ETF (INFBN NA), an actively managed fund, which began trading on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (EAM) and Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange (XDUB) on March 23, 2023.

This active ETF will be managed using the same long-term, value-oriented, and proprietary research-driven philosophy that has guided the management of the Firm's other products over the more than 20 years since Horizon Kinetics' inception. The ETF seeks to address what Horizon Kinetics sees as one of the most important economic and investment drivers: Inflation, by identifying unique, scalable businesses that have the potential to thrive in an inflationary environment. (For more information about INFBN, please visit https://www.horizonkinetics.com/products/ucits/infbn/).

Following the successful launch of our NYSE-listed Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in January 2021 (INFL, please visit https://horizonkinetics.com/products/etf/infl/), we have heard growing demand for a similar product from our European clients; we are pleased to be able to offer them this differentiated strategy. INFBN seeks to invest in companies that are positioned to benefit in an inflationary environment (though they do not require inflation to perform well). We believe that the world is entering a new era of sustained, structural inflation, due to a variety of factors. The primary divers of this dynamic, namely critical raw material supply underinvestment and ballooning government debts, have been developing for decades.

"As we have written for years, indexes typically become concentrated in certain sectors over time, decreasing the diversification they offer to investors. Our Fund is actively managed, and provides critical diversification from the index and asset allocation complex," said Murray Stahl, Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer at Horizon Kinetics.

"We are pleased to offer our European clients a product that will follow a similar strategy to INFL, emphasizing exposure to hard asset, capital light businesses. We originally launched the strategy for our U.S. clients, but inflation is a global phenomenon which impacts all businesses and investors. The portfolio is designed to provide a full cycle inflation exposure, that has the potential to thrive in a variety of economic scenarios. We believe this is possible because the Fund emphasizes companies that have exposure to inflationary underlying assets, yet do not have high capital intensity, hence earn full cycle strong returns. The Fund also provides exposure to what we believe are the highest quality companies in sectors that are underrepresented in global equity indexes," added James Davolos, Portfolio Manager.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics LLC is the parent holding company of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, as well KBD Securities, LLC and Kinetics Funds Distributor LLC, two limited-purpose, SEC-registered broker/dealers and members of FINRA. Horizon Kinetics is an independently owned and operated investment boutique that adheres to a long-term, contrarian, fundamental value investment philosophy that the founders established 26 years ago at Bankers Trust Company. Horizon Kinetics has over 70 employees and has primary offices in New York City and White Plains, New York. For more information about Horizon Kinetics, visit www.horizonkinetics.com.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURES

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, you may obtain the Fund's Prospectus by clicking HERE, the Fund's Prospectus Supplement by clicking HERE, or by contacting 646-495-7333. Read them carefully before investing.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries UCITS ETF (the "Fund") is an actively managed UCITS ETF that seeks long-term growth of capital in excess of inflation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from rising prices of real assets (i.e., assets whose value is mainly derived from physical properties such as commodities) such as those whose revenues are expected to increase with inflation without corresponding increases in expenses.

The Fund's Ticker is INFLBN and is traded on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (EAM) and Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange (XDUB).

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund's investments in securities linked to real assets involve significant risks, including financial, operating, and competitive risks. Investments in securities linked to real assets expose the Fund to potentially adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in the securities of smaller and mid-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The Fund is actively managed and may be affected by the investment adviser's security selections. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation Details: CLICK HERE

Contact:

Agustin Krisnawahjuesa, CFA

Horizon Kinetics LLC

646-495-7340

akrisnawahjuesa@horizonkinetics.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries UCITS ETF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745086/Horizon-Kinetics-Launches-Inflation-Beneficiaries-UCITS-ETF-INFBN