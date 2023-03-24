Leading brands Fischbein, Saxon and Votech come together as an integrated portfolio of packaging machinery technologies serving customers worldwide

Votech announced today the grand opening of their newly expanded manufacturing facility and company headquarters in Reusel, The Netherlands. This marks the completed integration of two renowned leaders in the packaging industry, Fischbein International and Votech, who came together in 2021 through the acquisition of Votech by Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the Food Processing, Packaging and Material Handling sectors. The merger brought together 100+ years of packaging expertise and created a portfolio of technologies that expands the company's ability to serve customers across a wide array of end markets including agriculture, animal nutrition, fruits and vegetables, ingredients, milk powders and other industrials.

Alongside this announcement, the company unveiled their new company logo and brand campaign that reflects the organization's transformation into a full-line packaging equipment provider. "The names Fischbein, Saxon and Votech, all trusted brands known for quality, durability and dependability, will continue to reside in the market as Votech's family of product brands," said Erik Blom, newly appointed Managing Director of Votech.

Votech's portfolio includes the world's most comprehensive offering of closing technologies and components for sewing portables, heads and systems under the Fischbein brand, sealing technologies under the Saxon brand, and filling, bagging, palletizing and end-of-line solutions under the Votech brand.

"Our combined teams have proven to deliver greater value to our customers with our expanded capabilities to design, manufacture, and deliver full turnkey automation systems. And, we have built a foundation for our company under one vision and set of values that have a laser-focus on our customers," said Blom.

The company's new headquarters houses engineering and manufacturing under one roof. "We are excited to welcome our customers and partners to our newly expanded 5,200-square-meter state-of-the-art facility to experience our technologies, capabilities, and customer-centric approach to innovation and integrated solutions," said Rolf Michiels, Head of Project Sales for Votech. The company has sales and service centers throughout Europe and supports customers across all continents directly and through a network of distributor partners.

About Votech

VOTECH is a full line bagging automation solutions provider that brings together 100+ years of packaging experience with the industry's premier product brands of Fischbein, Saxon and Votech to deliver greater efficiency, productivity and profitability to customers worldwide. Votech delivers greater value to customers by engineering semi-automatic and fully-automatic bagging, bag sewing, and bag sealing solutions for granular and powder products across a wide array of industries and applications. From filling and closing to palletizing and transport, we take great care to ensure the quality of every component, every system and every integrated line exceeds our customers' expectations. For more information, visit www.votech.com.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

