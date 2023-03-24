Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March - 23 March 2023
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.
During the week of 17 March 2023 up to and including 23 March 2023 a total of 3,973,645 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 14.61 for a total amount of EUR 58,067,731.98.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 392,590,323.28 representing 78.5% of the overall share buyback programme.
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
