Freitag, 24.03.2023
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
24.03.23
11:35 Uhr
13,955 Euro
-0,635
-4,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2023 | 09:58
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March - 23 March 2023

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March - 23 March 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 17 March 2023 up to and including 23 March 2023 a total of 3,973,645 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 14.61 for a total amount of EUR 58,067,731.98.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 392,590,323.28 representing 78.5% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment

  • 20230324 Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March - 23 March 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72f93201-eb69-4372-a05e-9119305f8693)

