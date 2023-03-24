Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RanLOS AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (181/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that RanLOS AB (publ), company registration number 559046-1116, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that RanLOS AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the outstanding conditions are fulfilled, first day of trading is expected to be March 31, 2023. The company has 983,900 A-shares and 425,200 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: RLOS B Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 2,099,100 ISIN code: SE0019762147 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 288665 Company Registration Number: 559046-1116 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK Classification Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please contact Aqurat Fondkommission AB on 08-684 05 805 or ca@aqurat.se.