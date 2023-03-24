Anzeige
24.03.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RanLOS AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (181/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that RanLOS AB (publ), company registration
number 559046-1116, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that RanLOS AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the outstanding
conditions are fulfilled, first day of trading is expected to be March 31,
2023. 

The company has 983,900 A-shares and 425,200 B-shares as per today's date.


Shares

Short name:                RLOS B         
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 2,099,100        
ISIN code:                SE0019762147      
Round Lot:                1            
Order book ID:              288665         
Company Registration Number:       559046-1116       
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
MIC code:                 SSME          
Trading currency:             SEK           

Classification

Code Name             
50  Industrials         
5020 Industrial Goods and Services

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please contact Aqurat
Fondkommission AB on 08-684 05 805 or ca@aqurat.se.
