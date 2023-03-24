BioVie Inc. and iRemedy Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) and iRemedy on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq: BIVI): https://www.biviinfo.com/interview_access

iRemedy: https://iremedyinfo.com/interview_access

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). Results of a Phase 2 investigator initiated trial (NCT05227820) showing NE3107-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels were presented at the Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) annual conference in December 2022. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease (NCT05083260) has completed, and topline data released in December 2022, showed clinically meaningful improvement in motor control in patients treated with a combination of NE3107 and levodopa vs. patients treated with levodopa alone, and no drug-related adverse events. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2b study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

About iRemedy

iRemedy is an advanced, technology-driven healthcare and medical products distributor actively engaged in disrupting and positively transforming the medical supply chain industry through the creation and support of an open, fair, and fully transparent hyper marketplace for the sale and purchase of medical and healthcare supplies to government agencies, care providers, and consumers.

By leveraging groundbreaking technological innovation paired with the ease and convenience of ecommerce, iRemedy is trusted and relied upon to provide its customers with access to over one million (and growing) high-quality products.

Products include disposable medical supplies, medical devices, durable medical equipment, surgical equipment, health monitoring devices, wound care products, dental equipment and supplies, retail healthcare products, medical and surgical apparel, and office supplies.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://iremedy.com/.

