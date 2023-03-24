An advanced new system for real-time video feed to incident commanders as events unfold, direct from observation scopes, drones and aircraft.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62UA) ("the Company" or "KWESST"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defence markets, today announced that a G7 capital police force has adopted the Company's new Overwatch Commander system, with delivery expected this summer.

Designed specifically for Critical Incident Management ("CIM"), KWESST's Overwatch Commander system closes the gap in real-time video surveillance for incident commanders as events unfold. Lack of timely, shared information from the "front lines" of an incident has been cited over and over as a major deficiency during incidents such as civil unrest, mass shootings, natural disasters and search and rescue operations.

KWESST's Overwatch Commander system incorporates a miniature video camera mounted on any commercial scope or other observation device connected to KWESST's proprietary sensor-software module, pre-loaded with satellite, street and topographic maps.





The module transmits the video imagery over cell networks to any wireless smart device -phone, tablet or desktop- whether stationary or mobile.

The Overwatch Commander unit comes fully integrated into the TAK ("Tactical Awareness Kit") operating system, which is growing in popularity among the first responder community for securely sharing sensitive information during a critical incident.





"With the Overwatch Commander system, incident commanders can now see for themselves what's happening at the "front lines" and securely share this first-hand view instantly with others who need to know," said David Luxton, KWESST Executive Chairman. Images are date and timestamped for evidence and post-incident analysis, and multiple feeds from various surveillance devices can be fed simultaneously to commanders' smart devices.

"We are excited and encouraged at this progressive development by a G7 capital city police force," said Luxton. "Apart from the modest financial value of this first system, we believe its strategic significance is that it could lead to broad adoption by police and public safety agencies everywhere who have this common gap in managing critical incidents."

On July 7, 2022 KWESST announced a variant of this system in a pilot project for Ground Search and Rescue Operations ("GSAR") under a national public safety agency project.

"GSAR and Overwatch Commander are two stand-out examples of how our digitization technology developed for the military market has cross-over application in the global public safety market," said Luxton.

The Company's GSAR and Overwatch Commander systems will be featured at the upcoming Critical Incident Management Conference of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) in Ottawa, March 27-29, and at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference and trade show in San Diego, October 14-17, 2023, along with the Company's TAK Critical Incident Management System (CIMS) capabilities.

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62U) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems designed to meet the requirements of military and security forces for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes its unique nonlethal PARA OPSTM system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defense. KWESST is also engaged in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCS (Tactical and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrated seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

