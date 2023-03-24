Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - DROPFX, an innovative e-commerce company, is excited to announce the launch of their latest product, Bugoff Drops, a natural and effective insect repellent. Using Nootkatone, a non-toxic, food-grade, new active ingredient for developing insecticides and insect repellents, Bugoff Drops offer a safe and effective solution that does not use any harmful chemicals. The innovative product has proven to be an extreme repellent to mosquitoes, flies, moths, and termites, making it a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts.

"Bugoff Drops will be directly comparable to toxic artificial mosquito repelling compounds like DEET and picaridin, which are commonly found in bug repellents. However, with Bugoff Drops, users can rest easy knowing that they are using a safe and natural product to repel insects," stated Joshua Hollings, founder, DROPFX.

Unlike traditional bug repellents, Bugoff Drops are long-lasting, non-itchy, have no side effects, and do not cause body reactions. The team at DROPFX has worked tirelessly to develop a product that is not only effective but also easy to use. Users can simply ingest the drops and venture outdoors. The drops create a "bubble" around the user that acts as an effective repellant.

"We are thrilled to launch Bugoff Drops and offer a safe, natural alternative to traditional bug repellents," added Joshua Hollings. "Our product is perfect for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the harmful effects of traditional bug sprays. We're confident that Bugoff Drops will be a game-changer in the bug repellent industry."

Bugoff Drops are available on DROPFX's website.

About DROPFX:

DROPFX is a botanical sciences e-commerce company manufacturing high-quality products that are safe and effective. Founded by Joshua Hollings, Eric Favot, Brian Rawlins, and Jonathan Mele, DROPFX has been making waves in the industry since its launch three years ago. With over 1.3 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, the company is on the fast track to global expansion.

