Louis Xiii Cognac: Louis Xiii Releases The New Rare Cask

PARIS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade after the release of RARE CASK 42.6, LOUIS XIII is proud to introduce RARE CASK 42.1. A true representation of the work of time and nature, combined with craftsmanship and mastery, showcasing the pinnacle of LOUIS XIII Cognac. There will only be a limited number of 775 distinctive black crystal decanters released to the global market.

RARE CASK 42.1 is revealed in Venice, with the theme 'Care For Wonders' and will be available to buy exclusively at the LOUIS XIII Boutique at Harrods.

The tierçons of LOUIS XIII are located in the cellars of the Domaine du Grollet and are in possession of an invaluable collection of eaux-de-vie and memories that have been distilled from the terroir of Cognac Grande Champagne, from which LOUIS XIII Cognac is born. It was in one of these unique tierçons that the liquid of RARE CASK 42.1 was aged and ultimately discovered.

RARE CASK 42.1 was uncovered by Baptiste Loiseau, fifth-generation Cellar Master of LOUIS XIII. It represents a special moment in the career of a LOUIS XIII Cellar Master, because it is unlikely that such a discovery will occur again in one's lifetime.

"A year ago, I noticed something subtle and extraordinary about a singular tierçon. It had been almost ten years since discovering the last Rare Cask, and then the gift from nature came. Rare Cask 42.1 has very specific nose and palate sensations that creates a perfect point of balance." - says Baptiste Loiseau.

Each Cellar Master's lifelong goal is to uphold the LOUIS XIII legacy, which includes the meticulous tasting of the eaux-de-vie as they mature and the never-ending transmission of savoir-faire. Former Cellar Master Pierrette Trichet discovered RARE CASK 43.8 in 2004. Together, Baptiste Loiseau and Pierrette Trichet uncovered RARE CASK 42.6 in 2009. Baptiste Loiseau has now discovered RARE CASK 42.1 for the third time in LOUIS XIII's history, defying the course of normal time.

"In order to discover Rare Cask 42.1, I listened to my instincts and favoured emotion over science. I called upon my memories. It took me back to my childhood and my roots here in Cognac. No other spirit can transport you back into the past and evoke such strong emotions as a Rare Cask of LOUIS XIII." - says Baptiste Loiseau.

Each tierçon is born from French oak trees that take over 100 years to reach maturity. The eaux-de-vie change to become more intense and develop intriguing mahogany tones. This single tierçon revealed its enigmatic and unpredictable aromatic character, providing a unique expression of LOUIS XIII Cognac never before experienced, with an unexpected 42.1% ABV.

The tasting of this RARE CASK 42.1 will also be made possible through a crafted experience in thirteen carefully selected locations gloablly, including the recently refurbished Vesper Bar at The Dorchester in London, and names to be revealed across Paris, Zurich, Dubai, Miami, New York, and Kuala Lumpur.

Each decanter housing the RARE CASK 42.1, has been made using exceptionally rare black crystal handcrafted by Baccarat - a splendid example of how art and expertise can coexist. For a brief instant, 20 master craftsmen must work in unison in a race against time to complete more than 50 precise steps before the molten material solidifies into a radiant work of art. Ultimately, the decanter is dressed in a gold and rhodium finished neck, while the ring is finely engraved with quadrilobe patterns in reference to France's fleur de lys.

RARE CASK 42.1 is the first edition to be presented as a ritual: The black crystal decanter is accompanied by two Pillet crystal glasses ornated with black quatrefoils and a serving pipette featuring a black medallion.

About LOUIS XIII

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering.

Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today.

Think a century ahead.

