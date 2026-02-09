Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Alberta Distillers Ltd., an award-winning leader in 100% prairie rye whisky, introduces two new limited-edition expressions, Alberta Premium Cask Strength 10 Year Old and Rare Batch Issue No. 2. The releases arrive in a milestone year for the Calgary distiller, which marks its 80th anniversary in 2026. Together, the new expressions capture Alberta Distillers Ltd.'s dedication to craft, with precision in production to strengthen the character of these products, and patience in aging.

The releases arrive in a milestone year for the Calgary distiller, which marks its 80th anniversary in 2026

Alberta Premium Cask Strength 10-Year-Old is available now across Western Canada, launching in Ontario early spring at a suggested retail price of $74.95. Rare Batch Issue No. 2 is available now across Western Canada, launching in Ontario late spring at a suggested retail price of $149.95.

ABOUT ALBERTA DISTILLERS LIMITED

Calgary-based Alberta Distillers Ltd. is one of the few remaining 100% Canadian rye whisky producers in North America. They have produced quality whisky for more than 50 years. The Alberta Premium brand has a strong focus on heritage and western rural values and has won numerous prestigious awards for its excellent quality.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam and Maker's Mark Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig and Bowmore, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones and El Tesoro tequila, Roku and Sipsmith gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

