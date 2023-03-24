Uplinq Co-Founders Ron Benegbi and Patrick Reily to Attend CBA LIVE 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders, today announced that CEO Ron Benegbi and Co-founder Patrick Reily will attend CBA LIVE 2023, which commences on Monday, March 27, in Las Vegas.

The annual event focuses on the future of retail banking, bringing together hundreds of senior bankers and industry leaders nationwide. Uplinq will attend to exchange ideas with other experts on what consumers can expect next, and how the banking sector can further support the needs of small businesses in today's economic climate.

This year, CBA Live coincides with declining consumer confidence amid the ongoing banking crisis and renewed fears of a recession.

Sponsors of the 14th annual CBA Live conference include Equifax, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the country, which recently featured Uplinq Co-founder Patrick Reily on a panel about how small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can leverage data and analytics to address their unique business needs and ensure continued growth in a volatile economy.

CBA LIVE includes more than 70 hours of tailored programming, 14 concurrent and diverse forums, and dynamic speakers from retail banking and beyond. Visit? consumerbankers.com/cba-live to learn more.

WHO: Ron Benegbi and Patrick Reily, Uplinq Co-Founders

WHAT: CBA Live 2023

WHERE: Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV

WHEN: Monday, March 27-29, 2023

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

