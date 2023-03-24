The newly renovated and expanded Endoscopic Spinal Academy (ESPINEA®) facilities, sponsored by joimax®, makes exceptionally, high-quality training accessible in an innovative and appealing environment. Every day, the Academy offers educational and hands-on workshops to surgery teams, customers and partners.

Courses and workshops at a pre-clinical and clinical levels

For almost five years, ESPINEA®, which is accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, has stood for excellence in training in the field of endoscopic spinal surgery. After the recent inauguration of ESPINEA® China, joimax® has refurbished and enlarged the existing Karlsruhe training facilities into a modern, state-of-the art center to support their growing educational and training programs. The showroom demonstrates solutions from joimax®, the market leader in endoscopic spinal surgery technologies, enabling visitors to experience this mastery daily.

Organized in sections, by product line, practitioners can try out each clinical model, simulating an operative environment, and learn firsthand about the positive ergonomics and streamlined workflow of these offerings. All labs are equipped with integrated joimax® surgery systems, including the latest generation endoscopic tower, NAVENTO®. The surgery stations are digitally connected to imaging and tothe joimax® Intracs® electromagnetic navigation system so that the endoscopic spinal surgery methods and applications can be reproduced during training. Moreover, the furnishings have been fully optimized so that the rooms can be easily adapted to new products and solutions.

"As a leading innovator in spinal surgery techniques, it's important that ESPINEA® offer a pioneering center to further education and training," said Wolfgang Ries, CEO and founder of joimax® and chairman and founder of ESPINEA®. "The dynamic, holistic and needs-oriented program sets new standards."

The main focus is on endoscopic spinal care solutions for pain therapy, decompression, de-herniation, and spinal stabilization. All hands-on sections have an open lab design, and bring the concept to life on how the products work together.

Setting standards in training of endoscopic spinal surgery

Professional knowledge and well-practiced skills are the building blocks for successful endoscopic spinal surgery.

"We are continuously developing and adapting our programs to meet customer demand," said Susanne Schmidinger, senior director, global marketing and education. "We are convinced that our holistic and target-oriented education puts surgery teams in the position to optimally implement our available technologies and solutions for their patients."

At the facility, an experienced, dedicated global team of certified faculty share their expertise and know-how. Every trainee is individually accompanied along the entire learning journey.

"It's important that surgeons be able to directly and efficiently apply joimax® systems and methods in their daily work," said Ries. "That's why we developed the ESPINEA® 3-step education program of visitation, hands-on workshop, and simulated live surgery."

The program is available at ESPINEA® USA, Asia, China, and Europe.

About ESPINEA®

ESPINEAwas founded in 2019 by joimaxGmbH based in Karlsruhe, Germany. In its role as the global market leader in endoscopic spinal therapies joimaxfelt obligated and therefore launched an initiative of establishing a scientific and evidence-based training, education and research institute with global reach. The overall goal of the ESPINEAEndoscopic Spine Academy is to support professionals in providing best possible patient care. To accomplish this mission, the globally acting ESPINEAEndoscopic Spine Academy offers a specially tailored training and education program for spine surgeons, which can be quickly expanded and adapted to new requirements and technologies.

