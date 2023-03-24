Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of RightBridge Ventures Group AB (182/23)

With effect from March 27, 2023, the subscription unit in RightBridge Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription unit Short name: RIGHTB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020050995 Order book ID: 288667 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 27, 2023, the paid subscription unit in RightBridge Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: RIGHTB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020051001 Order book ID: 288666 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB