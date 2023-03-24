Anzeige
WKN: A3D09W ISIN: SE0019070749 
Frankfurt
24.03.23
08:08 Uhr
0,012 Euro
-0,001
-6,92 %
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of RightBridge Ventures Group AB (182/23)

With effect from March 27, 2023, the subscription unit in RightBridge Ventures
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including April 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription unit            
Short name:   RIGHTB UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020050995              
Order book ID:  288667                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 27, 2023, the paid subscription unit in RightBridge
Ventures Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   RIGHTB BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051001              
Order book ID:  288666                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
