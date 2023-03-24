Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
24.03.2023 | 15:38
Appointment of Hemant Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the Marketing Activities for Exclusive Markets Ltd

MAHE, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / The Board of Directors of Exclusive Markets Ltd (the "Exclusive Markets") is pleased to announce that its Outsourced Service Provider (the "Provider") for the provision of among others, Marketing Services has appointed Hemant Kumar as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) who will be responsible for the marketing and promotion of Exclusive Markets.

Exclusive Markets Ltd, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

In this role, Hemant will take charge of absolute marketing prospects while driving the overall strategy to ensure optimal client satisfaction and growth. He will also be responsible for developing product programs to facelift the company's brand presence and reputation, ensuring a seamless transition to Exclusive Markets' next industry leadership phase.

Hemant Kumar is an experienced marketing leader with over a decade of fintech experience and a proven track record in the industry. From the decade - long career in several other renowned brokerage firms, recently he served as Global Head of Marketing and Development in another brokerage firm, where he excelled in developing and nurturing the company's marketing strategy through public relations and corporate communications activity, whilst prior to joining this firm, Hemant served an integral role as part of the marketing team of another renowned Brokerage Group of Companies for nearly four years.

Commenting on his recent appointment as CMO, Hemant stated, "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with a leading capital market and fintech firm and contribute to its success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help Exclusive Markets achieve its goals and remain at the forefront of the industry."

About Exclusive Markets

Exclusive Markets offers a powerful, secure, and transparent platform to invest in thousands of financial instruments. The team of Exclusive Markets has more than 30 years of experience and expertise in the financial industry, offering reliable financial services to clients from over 180 countries. Building on its foundational core values of innovation, trust, and customer-centricity, Exclusive Markets has become a global force in finance, making exclusive investment opportunities accessible to traders worldwide.

PR Contact

ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Exclusive Markets Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745632/Appointment-of-Hemant-Kumar-as-Chief-Marketing-Officer-the-CMO-to-lead-the-Marketing-Activities-for-Exclusive-Markets-Ltd

