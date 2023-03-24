Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2023 | 15:58
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0062268686       SPENN TECHNOLOGY



The company has been given observation status because the annual report express
that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the
company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 23 March 2023.





________________________________________________________________________________
______ 

For further information contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
