First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0062268686 SPENN TECHNOLOGY The company has been given observation status because the annual report express that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 23 March 2023. ________________________________________________________________________________ ______ For further information contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.