Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
24.03.23
16:04 Uhr
6,358 Euro
-0,120
-1,85 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3286,39017:41
6,3446,39417:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2023 | 16:34
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Martine Rambøl Hagen new Head of Investor Relations in Hydro

Martine Rambøl Hagen has been appointed Head of Investor Relations in Norsk Hydro ASA effective May 1, 2023. She will be responsible for Hydro's contact with investors and financial markets.

Rambøl Hagen comes from the role of Investor Relations Manager, a position she has held since September last year. She joined Hydro in 2015 and has held several positions in Aluminium Metal as Head of Performance and Controlling, and as a controller and analyst within Finance and Technology. She holds a master's degree in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

She will report to Executive Vice President and CFO, Pål Kildemo.

Rambøl Hagen succeeds Line Haugetraa, who will take on a position as M&A Director, heading Group Mergers and Acquisitions at DNV.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.