Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
24.03.2023
Gatwick HK Limited: Gatwick AG Receives UAE Corporate Service Provider License

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Hong Kong based consulting firm Gatwick AG (www.gatwicklaw.com) has secured its CSP license in the Ras Al Khaimah free trade zone in the UAE. This license grants Gatwick AG the permission to provide corporate, legal and accounting services to its clients.

Gatwick HK Limited, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

The approval is part of the ongoing effort of the company to expand its business Internationally and penetrate new attractive markets for the company. In February 2023, the company has set up a local entity and opened an office inthe UAE and is currently operational in the Middle East region.

In 2023, the company plans further expansion into the African market to bolster coverage of emerging markets. At the same time, Gatwick AG plans to expand its licensing portfolio and seek further CSP licenses across its target company formation jurisdictions.

More information on the company

Gatwick Advisory Group is an International consulting firm specializing in assisting high risk companies in the crypto, fintech andgambling industries with bank account opening, licensing and international business expansion. At this stage, Gatwick Group has over 100+ partner banks and offer company formation/maintenance services in Europe andoffshore jurisdictions.

Primary contact: dragan.doganzic@gatwicklaw.com
Company website: www.gatwicklaw.com
Hong Kong Office Contact number: +852 3750 7706
UAE office Contact number: +971 (0) 4 319 7526

SOURCE: Gatwick HK Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745668/Gatwick-AG-Receives-UAE-Corporate-Service-Provider-CSP-License

