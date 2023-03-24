Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Nicht noch einmal verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934251 ISIN: US0185811082 Ticker-Symbol: LID 
Tradegate
24.03.23
15:50 Uhr
24,955 Euro
-0,830
-3,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,17525,40018:58
25,16025,38518:57
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2023 | 18:50
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrating Women's History Month at Bread Financial

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Bread Financial
Bread Financial, Friday, March 24, 2023, Press release picture

By Brandy S. SVP, Chief People and Culture Officer

As we celebrate Women's History Month, I am inspired by this quote from Michelle Obama which illustrates the tenacity, resilience and strength that women possess - both in our work and personal lives. At Bread Financial, we celebrate the multifaceted and diverse group of female associates who help to not only push forward our business, but our culture as well. The women at Bread Financial celebrate and support each other and are role models for how women in the world should advocate for one another. I have been honored throughout my career at Bread Financial to have incredible female mentors, leaders, colleagues and friends who are honest, direct, caring, and want to see me succeed.

Women's History Month is an opportunity to engage in purposeful activities and events that continue to empower our female associates and educate our community as a whole. Throughout March, the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Office at Bread Financial, in partnership with the Women Connect Business Resource Group (BRG), will host events designed to inspire and facilitate the development, wellness and advancement of women, including a female mentorship panel (of which I was honored to be a featured speaker), a female empowerment spotlight series, volunteer opportunities, and more.

I have been a part of Bread Financial for more than 28 years, and I am proud of the work we have done in that time to further empower our associates - specifically the phenomenal women who work here. In fact, while women account for only 47.7% of the global workforce, 60% of our associates at Bread Financial identify as female. We recognize that to support the women we work with, we must also support their unique needs outside of work. For our working mothers and mothers-to-be, we offer back-up child care, virtual tutoring, financial assistance for fertility treatments and adoption assistance. Additionally, we were honored to be featured in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality index for the fifth-consecutive year for our commitment to - and implementation of - gender equality pillars such as equal pay, anti-sexual harassment policies, and leadership and management opportunities.

Beyond Women's History Month, creating an inclusive and supportive culture starts with recognizing our associates as people first, leading with empathy and meeting people where they are. I am excited to see our leadership team continue to prioritize DE&I efforts to make sure each and every associate feels empowered to live their best life and to show up to work every day as their authentic self. It's truly an exciting time to be at Bread Financial.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bread Financial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bread Financial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bread-financial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bread Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745706/Celebrating-Womens-History-Month-at-Bread-Financial

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.