Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the option agreement dated March 23, 2019 to acquire the Sixtymile Property, it has entered into debt settlement agreements ("Settlement Agreements") to settle a portion of the annual advanced royalty payment in cash and Common shares of the Company.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 136,500 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per Common share.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Sixtymile, Yukon

Sixtymile covers 65 km2 of quartz claim mining tenure over three active placer camps. The project is a 2 hour drive west of Dawson City and bumps up against the Alaska border. Four gold-bearing creeks on the project have produced over 200,000 ounces of placer gold since the discovery of gold at Sixtymile over 100 years ago.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts of British Columbia and Yukon.

