Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") announces further to its News Release dated March 22, 2023 that the Canadian Securities Exchange has accepted the Company's name to change to Polaris Northstar Capital Corp (the "Polaris") and consolidation of its share capital on a twenty (20) old shares for one (1) new share basis (the "Shares").

Accordingly, the Effective Date when the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis under its new name Polaris will be at market open on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The Shares will start to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-consolidation basis, under a new CUSIP number - 73108T104. The new trading symbol will be POLE.

Prior to the consolidation the Company had 1,293,746,196 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the consolidation, the Company will have approximately 64,687,309 common shares issued and outstanding.

A Letter of Transmittal is being mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange old share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s) of the Company.

