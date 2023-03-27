Nokia Oyj: Nokia announces upgraded AVA Energy efficiency software to drive further reductions in network power use

Press release

Nokia announces upgraded AVA Energy efficiency software to drive further reductions in network power use

27 March 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced an upgrade to its AVA Energy efficiency software, expanding the scope of the solution with enhanced algorithms and power saving measures, that will help communication service providers (CSPs) drive further reductions in electricity consumption in their networks.

Using improved Machine Learning algorithms, the enhanced Nokia AVA Energy efficiency tool now enables CSPs to lower power consumption in their data centers, in addition to network base stations, batteries, and air conditioning units in telco networks.

As a multi-vendor software tool, Nokia AVA Energy efficiency software can help realize reduced power usage of up to 30%, up about 10 percentage points relative to the original software, based on customer testing. The enhanced tool allows operators to shutdown idling and unused equipment automatically through the algorithms, with the option to completely disconnect hardware through remote power control modules.



Nokia, using its AVA Energy efficiency software, has more than 50 completed or active energy saving projects with CSPs around the world, as companies look to lower overall energy costs while addressing environmental sustainability issues in their operations.



CSPs spend between 3% and 20% of their total revenue on energy costs, according to Analysys Mason's recently published report, "Taming increased energy usage: the key role of AI-based energy efficiency solutions".



Michela Venturelli, Senior Analyst, at Analysys Mason, said: "Efficient energy consumption is an increasingly important aspect of network operations. CSPs recognize it as being a strategic imperative for their business and they want tools that will meaningfully help meeting increased network customer demands while lowering energy consumption. This latest Nokia AVA Energy efficiency solution is a solid contribution to those ends."

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: "Nokia's investment in new and better solutions never stops and this upgrade to Nokia AVA Energy efficiency demonstrates not only the superior level of our software capabilities, but also Nokia's broader commitment to cut carbon emissions across its value chain."

