EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Development of Sales

123fahrschule expects positive EBITDA for Q1 2023 - revenue expected to increase by 40 % to €5 million.



27.03.2023 / 09:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





123fahrschule expects positive EBITDA for Q1 2023 - revenue expected to increase by 40% to €5 million. Cologne, Germany, March 27, 2023 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F) expects to successfully complete the first quarter of 2023. After two successful months with positive EBITDA in January and February 2023, 123fahrschule also expects positive EBITDA for March 2023 and thus for the entire first quarter of 2023. Although not all measures of the repositioning resolved in December 2022 have yet been fully reflected in the Profit & Loss Statement, the company is convinced that the path taken will lead the company into a successful future. The Management Board will continue to drive forward and further improve the strategy adopted. In addition to considerable savings in marketing campaigns and significant cost optimization in customer service, a large number of small measures are contributing to improved efficiency. Thanks to a new CRM and sales tool introduced within a few weeks, the NPS (Net Promoter Score) in customer service was increased by two points to 64, despite significant monthly cost savings in the 5-digit range. Availability by telephone has improved to 93%. In addition, several quality improvements in customer service resulted in a 25% reduction in the number of calls and a 20% reduction in e-mail tickets. In driving school operations, the company has achieved an increase of more than 25% with over 50,000 driving hours in Q1 2023 (as of 03/26/2023) compared to 39,000 driving hours in Q1 2022. With an app store rating of 4.7, the 123fahrschule app is one of the best-rated driving school apps in the industry. 123fahrschule also currently scores top marks on the various rating portals. The company expects sales of around € 5 million and positive EBITDA of around EUR 100,000 in the first quarter of 2023. This represents an increase in sales of around 40 % (previous year: € 3.5 million) and a significant improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around € 650,000 (previous year: € -550,000). For the full year, the company expects sales of at least € 20 million and positive EBITDA. __________________________________________________________________________ About 123fahrschule SE Listed 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F) is a digital-driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital extension of traditional driver's license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for the B-segment driving license class. With more than 50 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years. Contact:?



123fahrschule?SE



Your contact: Felicia Kollofrath

Tel: 0221-177357-60 |?ir@123fahrschule.de |?www.123fahrschule.de?

More info at: unternehmen.123fahrschule.de



27.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

