LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European tourists in search of warmer climes have been enjoying the recently opened voco Dubai The Palm , a brand-new IHG® Hotels & Resorts beachfront property situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

The 138-room lifestyle destination is ideally located on the shores of Palm Jumeirah's West Beach, offering guests direct access to the West Beach Promenade, only a few steps away from the majestic waters of the Arabian Gulf and the hotel's private beach.

Popular tourist attractions including the world's largest dancing fountain show at The Pointe and the Palm's tallest observatory building The View At The Palm are a stone's throw away. Located only a short drive from Jumeirah Beach Residence, the hotel is an ideal choice for European travellers looking for a centrally located hotel to unwind on their holiday.

The rooftop pool and Mediterranean lounge bar, Frenia, are highlights of the hotel. Set to open in early April, Frenia will transform the rooftop as the sun sets, providing sundowner aficionados with breathtaking views of the sea and Ain Dubai - the world's biggest and tallest Ferris wheel.

The hotel's signature, all-day dining venue, Maison Mathis, opened its doors last month. The restaurant is inspired by the best European cuisine with a special focus on the rich heritage of Belgian food culture. The property also has a 24-hour fitness centre and day-lit meeting rooms to cater for all guests' needs.

voco Hotels has an excellent reputation among European tourists and prides itself on offering guests a contemporary, convenient, and charming experience.

LINK TO PRESS KIT

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039108/voco_Dubai_The_Palm.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sun-sea-and-good-vibes--voco-dubai-the-palm-ticks-all-the-right-boxes-for-european-travellers-301779727.html