This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Gemmay Buckley, Chief Legal Officer at UK-based Solarport. She says that one of the most persistent barriers wome are witnessing is how they are socialised. "Research shows men apply for promotion or a new role when they're 60% qualified; women wait until they're 100% qualified. I've watched this play out throughout my career," she states.The renewable energy sector is evolving at an extraordinary pace. We're navigating technological disruption and regulatory complexity while racing to deliver the energy transition. In this context, gender diversity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...