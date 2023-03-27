Anzeige
Duck Creek Technologies: Innovative Producer, Filmmaker and Author Mick Ebeling to Join Duck Creek's Formation '23 as Keynote Speaker

Ebeling will discuss pushing the bar and making the inconceivable, the unbelievable and the impossible, not impossible

Boston, March 27, 2023keynote speaker. Formation, Duck Creek's annual user conference, attracts the world's leading insurance industry and technology minds and takes place in Orlando, FL, May 8-10, 2023. Ebeling is the founder and CEO of Not Impossible, a critically acclaimed, award-winning social lab and production company that taps into the power of technology and story to change the world.

Formation '23will empower the P&C and general insurance community with the insights, technology, and inspiration to build better human experiences. As the industry comes together to collaborate and reimage the future of P&C technology, the conference's theme, "building together," is meant to capture the importance of creating meaningful interactions that foster trust, earn loyalty, and create lasting value. The agenda is filled with general and breakout sessions, led by company leaders, customers, partners and analysts, who all share the passion and expertise to bring lasting innovation to the insurance ecosystem.

"Mick Ebeling's vision, leadership and focus on using technology to change the course of humanity is a perfect fit for Formation. We are thrilled to have him join us as our keynote speaker and to help inspire continued innovation across our industry that will better the world," said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer, Duck Creek Technologies.

"I am excited to be joining Duck Creek Technologies in Orlando for Formation," said Mick Ebeling, keynote speaker at the event. "I know the attendees will be bringing a lot of energy and look forward to how we can leverage the 'building together' theme to go out into our world and make an impact. I look forward to seeing you all soon!"

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand Twitter.


