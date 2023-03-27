Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - STEM of Tomorrow, a non-profit organization focused on providing accessible online extracurricular STEM education to young children, recently celebrated a significant milestone, reaching over 5,400 students. High school student Eric Mao founded the organization to address the disparity in accessible STEM education for young children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization offers a diverse array of online courses, including VEXcode VR Coding, Math, Java Coding, and C++ Coding, with multiple classes held weekly. Operated by high school students, STEM of Tomorrow's mission is to provide accessible, high-quality education for children interested in STEM.

In addition to online courses, the non-profit features a tutoring program established by core team member Tom Zheng. This program offers personalized assistance to students for their school work and is staffed by high school volunteers, fostering a sense of community and providing role models for younger students.

Core team member Connor Macmillan actively participates in speaking engagements, raising awareness about STEM of Tomorrow's mission. Meanwhile, Richard Li, another core team member, has been instrumental in expanding the organization's reach by forming partnerships with numerous community centers and working towards in-person STEM lessons. Raymond Wei, Founder of the C++ Program and part of the core team, develops and teaches the course to interested students.

Since its inception, STEM of Tomorrow has grown from a single volunteer to a network of over 73 dedicated individuals. The organization collaborates with community centers and schools to provide educational content and participates in various events to promote its mission.

Eric Mao, the organization's Founder, stated, "Our goal is to offer accessible STEM education to everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status or geographic location. We believe that every child should have the opportunity to explore their interests and pursue their passions, and we are committed to making that a reality. We focus on making STEM fun, helping kids grow, and fostering a community. We aim to instil strong values for their future, encourage teamwork, and help students develop friendships with their peers."

To learn more about STEM of Tomorrow and its mission, visit their website at https://www.stemoftomorrow.org

