Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - PMI Golden State is pleased to announce it has rebranded to Earnest Homes - a brand-new property management company in Los Angeles designed to support landlords and tenants in navigating the complex real estate management process.

Located in sunny Los Angeles, Earnest Homes is a full-service property management and brokerage company whose services include tenant placement, lease renewals, inspections, rent collection, selling, and buying. Since 2016, the company has been managing properties, under the legal entity A & K Real Estate Management Inc, and is expanding to Irvine.

"We couldn't be prouder to announce the rebranding of PMI Golden State to Earnest Homes," says founder of the company, Jesse Sasomsup. "Despite the name change, our team will continue working towards creating real value for our new clients in Los Angeles and solving problems in the property management space."

For more information about Earnest Homes, please visit www.TheEarnestHomes.com.

A & K Real Estate Management Inc is the legal entity of Earnest Homes and is a leading expert in the property management industry and, since 2019, has been awarded as one of the best property management companies in Los Angeles by Expertise.com and Propertymanagement.com for three years in a row.

Earnest Homes is a Los Angeles-based property management company that utilizes technology to provide exceptional leasing, management, and brokerage services to landlords who own single-family homes, condos, and apartment buildings with less than 50 units. Established in 2015 as a franchise of a national property management company, the company has since evolved into a full-service innovative model that offers property owners a reliable rental income with an impressive eviction rate of less than 1%. Its dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing clients with outstanding property management services that exceed their expectations.

Earnest Homes is poised to bring its ecosystem to Irvine and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Contact Information

Jesse Sasomsup

323-473-9399

jesse@theearnesthomes.com

www.TheEarnestHomes.com

