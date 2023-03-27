Engages With Sol-Millennium

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to report that the Company's InsuJet needle-free injection device is actively sold in 11 countries through NuGen's distributor and wholesale network.

InsuJet will soon be readily provided to end-customers throughout Europe through conventional channels, such as pharmacies for patients who have a prescription for the device. The reusable nature of InsuJet and its consumables allow competitive prices compared with conventional needles while maintaining high margins. The Company is pleased to report that NuGen's traditional distribution operations is a strong margin business of approximately 70%+.

NuGen has carefully selected a few distributors in key markets to support sales via off-line along with complementary sales channels to ensure more patients can get access to InsuJet. Our main distribution partner is Sol-Millennium Medical Group, a global medical supply company focusing on safe medication delivery systems. NuGen looks forward to reporting an update on multiple sale agreements with Sol-Millennium in the coming weeks ahead.

"We are one of the world's largest designers and distributors of needles and syringes and experts in our field. On behalf of Sol-Millennium, I am pleased to report that we are delighted to be working with NuGen and be part of the global opportunity which NuGen's InsuJet needle-free injection device offers diabetics. We see InsuJet as the future and simply as a better way for diabetics to manage their care," commented Mr, Liang Lin, CEO Sol-Millennium. "Together, we share a common goal of Building a Healthier Tomorrow."

"We are extremely excited to expand our sales in Europe and EMEA with the support from our growing distribution network and partners such as Sol-Millennium, who are among the global leaders in safe medication systems. They bring the experience we need to grow sales through various traditional sales channels as we expand and set our eyes on growing our direct-to-consumer e-commerce business," commented Nicky Canton, COO of the Company.

Clinical Studies, Certificates and Reports

For more information regarding clinical studies, certificates, or InsuJet reports, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Partners' button to learn more. For more information on product testimonials, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Community' button.

About Sol-Millennium

Sol-Millennium is a high-growth global medical device company committed to improving the safety and well-being of healthcare workers and their patients with the design and development of innovative safety-engineered medical devices. Sol-Millennium is one of the world's largest designers and distributors of needles and syringes, offering a broad portfolio of patented products with global brand recognition such as Sol-Care for safety sharps, Sol-M for conventional medical devices and Sol-Guard for immunization products.

Website: www.solm.com

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The Company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

