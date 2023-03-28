Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("First Responder" or the "Company") reports that Zara Kanji has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Harry Nijjar has been appointed in her place. The Company wishes Zara all the success in her other ventures including continued duties with entities associated to First Responder.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides CFO and strategic financial advisory services to his clients across many industries. This experience has allowed him to help his clients successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a BComm from the University of British Columbia.

"We look forward to the addition of Harry to the First Responder team and would like to thank Zara for her efforts as a valuable member of the Company's Board and Management over the past years and continued success in her other ventures including continuing CFO roles with other publicly listed issuers," stated Kal Malhi, Director of First Responder.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. First Responder is currently reviewing potential new business acquisitions and will provide updates as investigations proceed.

