Biovica International: Biovica signs DiviTum TKa Commercial Partner Agreement for Dutch and Polish Markets

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, today announces that the company has signed a commercial partnership with the European distributor TOROMEDICAL group for the commercialization of the DiviTumTKa test for clinical routine use in the Netherlands and Poland. Launch preparations commence immediately.

Some 7,000 women are diagnosed with advanced breast cancer every year in the Netherlands. In Poland, it is estimated that about 8,000 women are diagnosed with advanced breast cancer every year in Poland (see ref 1 & 2).

"Partnering with TOROMEDICAL gives us fast access to both the Dutch and the Polish markets via their local salesforces. Furthermore, the agreement is a partnership rather than a regular distribution agreement to ensure fast sales uptake and solid market adoption. We are especially eager to take on the Dutch market where we have an ongoing countrywide study and strong KOL collaborations," said Helle Fisker, VP Commercial for Biovica.

"Bringing DiviTum TKa to the Netherlands and Poland is very exciting for us as we see a great potential for the product, both for patients and commercially. We are well connected in the diagnostic and oncology space in both countries and we see an immediate need that DiviTum TKa can fulfill," said Roberto Smotlak, CEO of TOROMEDICAL group.

References:

State of the Health in EU: Poland, Country Health Profile 2017, World Health Organization Thöle, M. et al. (2020). Trends in breast cancer incidence and mortality, clinical diagnosis and treatment in the light of the contemporary demographic changes in Germany and Poland, 2006-2016. Polish Annals of Medicine, 27 (2), pp. 159-167.

About TOROMEDICAL

TOROMEDICAL group (Amsterdam, Warsaw, Ljubljana) is a European provider of advanced technologies and therapies in oncology and women's health. It is composed by highly skilled healthcare professionals coming from multinational pharmaceutical companies, dealing with oncology, rare disease and other lifesaving segments. TOROMEDICAL's mission is to make innovative technologies available to patients' needs, resulting in improving their quality of life. Innovative and minimal invasive diagnostic and treatment approaches represent the core of TOROMEDICAL's business.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-03-28 08:00 CEST.

