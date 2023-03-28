Nasdaq Welcomes Pharma Equity Group A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, 28 March 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that shares in Pharma Equity Group (short name: PEG) will be admitted to trading today on Nasdaq Main Market. As a result of the acquisition of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, Pharma Equity Group A/S has undergone significant changes in activities and identity, cf. Nasdaq Main Market Rulebook. Pharma Equity Group is a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange, with a focus on early investment in innovative life science companies (in or before phase 2) that develop technologies and therapies that have the potential to improve human health and quality of life. The Team consists of experienced professionals with a background in the life science industry as well as in investment and business development. In addition, Pharma Equity Group has a strong network of industry partners and advisors. "Listing of Reponex at the Main Market in Copenhagen is something we have been looking very much forward to", says Thomas Kaas Selsø, incoming CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S. "It is an ideal platform for attracting investors, for realizing the full potential of our business model, and for ultimately ensuring that our promising drug candidates will reach the patients where they can truly make a difference". "We are proud to welcome Pharma Equity Group to the Nasdaq Main Market", says Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "A stock market listing is both a flexible and dynamic way of managing one's capital apparatus for listed companies, and the new company also gives investors a new opportunity to invest and spread risk on a transparent and regulated stock market". About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com