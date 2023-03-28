Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! Cybeats Technologies dreht jetzt groß auf…
28.03.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Welcomes Pharma Equity Group A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, 28 March 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that shares in
Pharma Equity Group (short name: PEG) will be admitted to trading today on
Nasdaq Main Market. As a result of the acquisition of Reponex Pharmaceuticals
A/S, Pharma Equity Group A/S has undergone significant changes in activities
and identity, cf. Nasdaq Main Market Rulebook. 

Pharma Equity Group is a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock
Exchange, with a focus on early investment in innovative life science companies
(in or before phase 2) that develop technologies and therapies that have the
potential to improve human health and quality of life. The Team consists of
experienced professionals with a background in the life science industry as
well as in investment and business development. In addition, Pharma Equity
Group has a strong network of industry partners and advisors. 

"Listing of Reponex at the Main Market in Copenhagen is something we have been
looking very much forward to", says Thomas Kaas Selsø, incoming CEO of Pharma
Equity Group A/S. "It is an ideal platform for attracting investors, for
realizing the full potential of our business model, and for ultimately ensuring
that our promising drug candidates will reach the patients where they can truly
make a difference". 

"We are proud to welcome Pharma Equity Group to the Nasdaq Main Market", says
Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "A stock market listing
is both a flexible and dynamic way of managing one's capital apparatus for
listed companies, and the new company also gives investors a new opportunity to
invest and spread risk on a transparent and regulated stock market". 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
