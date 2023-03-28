Fireworks Communications and SolarFire Media have launched a new partnership with IoT Marketing for the 2023 Green Things Summit which will explore how businesses can navigate the future of climate change and emissions regulations.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Fireworks Communications announced The Green Things Summit, an online educational event hosted in collaboration with IoT Marketing. The summit aims to bring together industry leaders from around the world, with a focus on helping business owners use advanced technology to navigate the challenges caused by a changing climate and evolving restrictions around industrial emissions.

More information about the Green Things Summit, speakers for the event, and a list of discussion topics can be found at https://iotmktg.com/green-things-summit.

Climate Change Green Tech Business Summit Announced By Fireworks Communications

Attendees will be able to participate in training events, listen to keynote speeches, and access a range of downloadable materials after the event is over. There will also be opportunities for 1-to-1 meetings, Q&A sessions, and panel discussions focused on emerging green technologies and internet-connected alternatives.

While the summit is primarily intended for engineers, technologists, IoT professionals, and the Telecom industry, there are no eligibility requirements, and anyone is welcome to attend. The event is scheduled to take place on April 27th, 2023, and can be attended from anywhere in the world online.

Speakers for the event will include Bill Pugh, from Smart Connections Consulting, who has decades of experience providing end-to-end networking and technology solutions. Over the last 7 years, Smart Connections Consulting has been working with cities to expand their IoT technology and has been involved in Smart Parking, Street Light, and Intelligent Traffic programs.

The Green Things Summit will also include information about environmentally friendly marketing and alternatives to traditional advertising techniques. Tiffani Neilson, a branding and public relations expert from IoT Marketing, will be speaking about how business owners can generate interest, demand, and recognition for their new initiatives, and how to develop strategic partnerships with industry leaders.

The summit is being announced through a partnership with Fireworks Communications and its subsidiary company, Solar Fire Media, which specializes in alternative marketing methods for environmentally friendly companies. More information about Fireworks Communications and green technology marketing alternatives can be found at https://fireworkscommunications.com

Interested parties can learn more about the upcoming event and register to attend the opening session of the Green Things Summit at no cost at Green Things Summit Registration.

