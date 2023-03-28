DJ OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX GRAINS TR UCITS ETF: Notice to Shareholders

OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX GRAINS TR UCITS ETF (CRWU) OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX GRAINS TR UCITS ETF: Notice to Shareholders 28-March-2023 / 09:18 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSSIAM LUX

Société anonyme - Société d'investissement à capital variable

Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Number B. 160 071

(the "Company")

28 March 2023,

Dear Shareholders,

We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved, in accordance with article 24 of the Company's articles of Incorporation, to liquidate the following sub- fund, the characteristics of which are described below:

Name of the sub-fund Share class ISIN OSSIAM Risk Weighted Enhanced Commodity Ex Grains TR UCITS ETF 1 C (USD) LU0876440222 OSSIAM Risk Weighted Enhanced Commodity Ex Grains TR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) LU0876440578

(the "Sub-Fund").

The Sub-Fund has demonstrated small levels of demand and assets under management and the Company is focusing on key areas of growth with the intention of bringing the sub-funds of the Company in line with current and future investor demand for better serving the needs of shareholders.

The liquidation of the Sub-Fund will take place on 20 April 2023 (the "Liquidation Date"). 1. Primary markets

Redemption or subscription requests for shares in the Sub-Fund (the "Shares") may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the Company's prospectus (the "Prospectus") prior to the last trading date on the primary markets (the "Last Trading Date"). Only shareholders who qualify as authorised participants may subscribe and redeem Shares on the primary market.

The Last Trading Date on the primary market is 17 April 2023. From the day after the Last Trading Date to the Liquidation Date, no further subscriptions and redemptions will be accepted.

Redemptions will be free of redemption charge (the "Redemption Charge") up to the Last Trading Date, but actual investment prices and expenses will be taken into account.

Following the liquidation of the Sub-Fund, the liquidation proceeds will be distributed to the remaining shareholders proportionally to the number of Shares held prior to the liquidation. 2. Secondary markets

Due to the liquidation of the Sub-Fund, the Board has resolved to cancel the listing of both share classes of the Sub-Fund on the following Stock Exchanges on 14 April 2023, being 1 business day following the last exchange trading date (13.04.2023), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Prospectus.

Stock Exchange Last exchange Delisting Sub-Fund Share class ISIN trading date date Luxembourg Stock Exchange OSSIAM Risk Weighted Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF 1 C LU0876440222 London Stock 13 April 2023 14 April Ex Grains TR (USD) Exchange 2023 Swiss Stock Exchange Luxembourg Stock Exchange OSSIAM Risk Xetra Stock UCITS ETF 1C Exchange Weighted Enhanced Commodity Ex LU0876440578 13 April 2023 14 April (EUR) Borsa Italiana 2023 Grains TR Swiss Stock Exchange Euronext Paris

Please note that the Company does not charge any Redemption Charge for the sale of Shares on the secondary market. However, shareholders should note that orders on the secondary market may incur other costs over which the Company has no control and to which the above disapplication of the Redemption Charge does not apply. 3. Tax

Shareholders of the Sub-Fund should be aware that the liquidation, redemption or exchange of Shares may have tax consequences. Shareholders should consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications of the termination under the laws of their country of nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation. If any of the above is not clear, you should seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial advisor. 4. General information

Liquidation proceeds which may not be distributed to their beneficiaries upon the implementation of the redemption will be deposited with the Caisse de Consignation (the Luxembourg public trust office) on behalf of the persons entitled thereto as soon as possible after the payment date. Should you require further information as to the action you should take, please contact your financial adviser.

From the date of this letter up to and including the Liquidation Date (the "Liquidation Period"), OSSIAM, acting as management company of the Company (the "Management Company") will continue to manage the Sub-Fund in accordance with its investment objective and policy and in accordance with the UCITS rules as they apply in Luxembourg. However, in seeking to terminate the Sub-Fund in the shareholders' best interests, the Sub-Fund may not always fully comply with its investment objective and policy or with the UCITS rules during the Liquidation Period.

Shareholders are also informed that the next Prospectus will take into account the liquidation of the Sub- Fund.

Shareholders are informed that, by derogation to the provisions contained in the Prospectus in the "Charges and Expenses" chapter, the liquidation expenses shall not be borne by the shareholders of the Sub-Fund but will be borne by the Management Company.

Any further information in relation to the termination of the Sub-Fund may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

The Board of directors of Ossiam Lux

