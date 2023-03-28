PredictMedix Inc.: Predictmedix's Safe Entry Receives International Recognition in Major Indonesian Newspaper for its Healthcare Application

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce that it's AI-powered technology, powering the Safe Entry Station, was Featured in a major Indonesian newspaper published on March 27, highlighting the validation on over 2,000 individuals and confirming the effectiveness of the technology as well as the potential it has for Healthcare.

Safe Entry is a comprehensive and global risk management solution that utilizes a fully patented system to rapidly and autonomously screen for individuals' key vitals. The Company's technology is a non-invasive, contactless solution that uses AI-powered technology to assess multiple symptoms and indicators, including temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate, to quickly identify potential health risks.

The University of Raharja conducted testing and validation on over 2,000 individuals using Safe Entry and now working with the Government to identify solutions for the healthcare sector while working towards the approval of Safe Entry as a medical device in Indonesia.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive international recognition along with an independent third-party news article for our Safe Entry solution in Indonesia, a country where our technology is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact. We have had 400 more individuals screened by our technology since our last announcement of 1600 individuals participating in third-party tech validation in Indonesia. With a staggering 2,500 hospitals across the country, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive risk management solution like Safe Entry in every triage and hospital. We are proud to be collaborating with the prestigious University of Raharja and the Indonesian government to bring Safe Entry to the forefront of healthcare innovation in Indonesia," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO at Predictmedix.

A digital copy of the newspaper story can be accessed using the link below.

https://raharja.ac.id/2023/03/27/kembangkan-riset-teknologi-ai-universitas-raharja-jalin-kolaborasi-internasional-dengan-perusahaan-asal-kanada/

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company as follows: 600,000 options with an exercise price of $0.15 per common share expiring four years from the date of grant.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: PredictMedix Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746119/Predictmedixs-Safe-Entry-Receives-International-Recognition-in-Major-Indonesian-Newspaper-for-its-Healthcare-Application