Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Lang & Schwarz
28.03.23
14:32 Uhr
82,74 Euro
-0,49
-0,58 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,7182,7714:32
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR19,400+3,74 %
NOVARTIS AG82,74-0,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.